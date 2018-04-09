Siacoin Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:SC)

Siacoin (CURRENCY:SC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $364.50 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Poloniex, Abucoins and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,767.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.71 or 0.05910120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.16 or 0.09423980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.01709130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.16 or 0.02484040 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00200871 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00609086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.02639490 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 33,674,197,235 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network. Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid. The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet. “

Siacoin Coin Trading

Siacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Abucoins, Poloniex, Upbit, BITHOLIC, Bisq and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

