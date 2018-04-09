Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (SNNA) Insider Todd Harris Sells 8,210 Shares

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) insider Todd Harris sold 8,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $164,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,876 shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $117,520.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Todd Harris sold 20,672 shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $414,060.16.

SNNA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 82,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,416. The company has a market cap of $400.98 and a PE ratio of -3.79. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 280,056 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

