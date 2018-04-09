Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. 138,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $582.75, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 2.76.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Sierra Wireless had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $183.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 million. equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/sierra-wireless-swir-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.