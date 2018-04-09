Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75 to $4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.00 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. ValuEngine downgraded Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Signet Jewelers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr downgraded Signet Jewelers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $57.72 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $52.00 price target on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.65.

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,747. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,265.11, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman bought 90,398 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,438.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

