Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in a report published on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.65.

SIG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,265.11, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman purchased 90,398 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,438.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 23.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $485,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,965.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

