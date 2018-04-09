Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Silicom stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 83,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,688. Silicom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $260.61, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at $13,229,000. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at $12,814,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at $7,485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 73,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

