Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 9,060 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $828,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,750 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,918. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.45. 258,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,248. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $101.90. The stock has a market cap of $3,818.47, a PE ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $201.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

