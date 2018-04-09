Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.50% of Silicon Labs worth $18,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Labs by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Silicon Labs by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Labs by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silicon Labs by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Labs by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $87.75 on Monday. Silicon Labs has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $3,788.26, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Silicon Labs had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $201.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Silicon Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Silicon Labs will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Labs in a report on Monday, December 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Silicon Labs in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Silicon Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Labs in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,732,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $229,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,508.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock worth $3,378,918 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/silicon-laboratories-slab-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag-updated-updated.html.

Silicon Labs Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.