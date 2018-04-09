Silicon Motion (SIMO) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

News stories about Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Silicon Motion earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 46.6868944158914 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. Silicon Motion has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,684.44, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Silicon Motion had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Silicon Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.75 target price on shares of Silicon Motion in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.98.

About Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

