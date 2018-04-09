Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Siliconware Precision Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPIL opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,421.84, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.33. Siliconware Precision Industries has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.17 million for the quarter. Siliconware Precision Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siliconware Precision Industries Company Profile

Siliconware Precision Industries Co, Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services in the United States, China, Taiwan, Europe, and internationally. It provides packaging and testing solutions, including advanced packages, substrate packages, and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic and mixed signal devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices.

