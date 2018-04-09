SilverCrest Metals (SIL) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) received a C$4.00 target price from research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIL. Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of SIL opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$1.05 and a one year high of C$2.58.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, insider Michael Erwin Rapsch sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.15, for a total transaction of C$75,250.00.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Mexico. It explores for precious metal properties. The company holds interests in the Las Chispas property that consists of 21 concessions totaling 1377.50 hectares; the Huasabas property, which comprises 1 concession totaling 800 hectares; and the Cruz de Mayo property that includes 2 mineral concessions combining for a total area of 452 hectares located in Sonora.

