Simple Token Price Down 21.6% This Week (OST)

Simple Token (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Simple Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx and Binance. During the last week, Simple Token has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Simple Token has a total market capitalization of $44.93 million and $2.22 million worth of Simple Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00759885 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00174816 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038729 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Simple Token

Simple Token was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Simple Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,515,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Simple Token is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Simple Token’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Token’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. Simple Token’s official website is ost.com.

Simple Token Token Trading

Simple Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase Simple Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.