SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,941 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of SINA worth $31,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SINA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SINA by 3,652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 160,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SINA by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SINA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $96.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6,914.07, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SINA Corp has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. SINA had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

