SingularityNET Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $68.21 million and approximately $727,957.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00763291 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175793 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051842 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,414,184 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SingularityNET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.