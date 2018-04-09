Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sinovac Biotech earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.856841364891 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SVA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,007. Sinovac Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Sinovac Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Sinovac Biotech Company Profile

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (Sinovac) is a holding company. The Company is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases, including hepatitis A, hepatitis B, seasonal influenza, Haemagglutinase5 Neuraminidase1 (H5N1) and Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic influenza and mumps.

