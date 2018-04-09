Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,792,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,847 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,385.00 price objective (up from $1,375.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,494.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total value of $379,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,405.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $884.49 and a one year high of $1,617.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $680,281.94, a P/E ratio of 308.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

