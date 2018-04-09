SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report published on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AM3D has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. equinet set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.14 ($47.09).

Shares of AM3D stock opened at €31.05 ($38.33) on Thursday. SLM Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of €29.31 ($36.19) and a fifty-two week high of €49.75 ($61.42).

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

