Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AM3D. HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. equinet set a €24.00 ($29.63) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.14 ($47.09).

Shares of ETR AM3D opened at €31.20 ($38.52) on Thursday. SLM Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of €29.31 ($36.19) and a fifty-two week high of €49.75 ($61.42).

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/slm-solutions-group-am3d-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-deutsche-bank.html.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.