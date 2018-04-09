Slothcoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (CRYPTO:SLOTH)

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded down 74.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Slothcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Slothcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Slothcoin has traded down 87.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00769555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174691 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Slothcoin Coin Profile

Slothcoin’s official website is www.slothcoin.org.

Slothcoin Coin Trading

Slothcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Slothcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slothcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Slothcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Slothcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slothcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.