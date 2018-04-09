Slothcoin Trading 43.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLOTH)

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded up 578.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Slothcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $332.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Slothcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Slothcoin has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00748402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00176056 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Slothcoin Coin Profile

Slothcoin’s official website is www.slothcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Slothcoin

Slothcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Slothcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Slothcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Slothcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

