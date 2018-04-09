Smith (A.O.) Co. (AOS) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Smith (A.O.) has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Smith (A.O.) has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Smith (A.O.) to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.00. 640,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.24. Smith has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,834.35, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Smith (A.O.) had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Smith will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilfridus M. Brouwer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $1,893,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $716,554.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,272.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,622. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith (A.O.) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Smith (A.O.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Smith (A.O.) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith (A.O.) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smith (A.O.) Co. (AOS) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/smith-a-o-co-aos-announces-0-18-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Smith (A.O.)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith (A.O.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith (A.O.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.