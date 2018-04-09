Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Receives GBX 1,351 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,351 ($18.67).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,411 ($19.49) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,285 ($17.75) to GBX 1,290 ($17.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,558 ($21.53) to GBX 1,457 ($20.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,320 ($18.24) to GBX 1,530 ($21.14) in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

LON SN remained flat at $GBX 1,331 ($18.39) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,173 ($16.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,442 ($19.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.12.

In related news, insider Graham Baker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £12,830 ($17,725.89). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,301 ($17.97), for a total value of £106,304.71 ($146,870.28).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

