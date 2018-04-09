Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, March 26th. HSBC currently has GBX 1,530 ($21.63) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,320 ($18.66).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase raised Smith & Nephew to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,369 ($19.35) to GBX 1,411 ($19.94) in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,558 ($22.02) to GBX 1,457 ($20.59) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,285 ($18.16) to GBX 1,290 ($18.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,355.33 ($19.16).

Shares of SN traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,324 ($18.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,173 ($16.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,442 ($20.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Graham Baker bought 1,000 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($18.13) per share, with a total value of £12,830 ($18,134.28). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,301 ($18.39), for a total value of £106,304.71 ($150,254.01).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/smith-nephew-sn-upgraded-at-hsbc-updated-updated.html.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.