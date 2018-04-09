Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 44.10 ($0.62) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)), Digital Look Earnings reports. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of GBX 154.90 billion for the quarter.

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,493.50 ($20.96) on Monday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,442 ($20.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,697 ($23.82).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($22.45) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.18 ($17,552.19).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities raised shares of Smiths Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($24.21) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($22.11) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($25.27) target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($25.97) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,717.92 ($24.11).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions.

