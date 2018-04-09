SMTC (SMTX) Given News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SMTC earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.2609011321461 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.46. 25,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,223. SMTC has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.64 million for the quarter. SMTC had a negative return on equity of 33.68% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services.

