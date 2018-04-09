Analyzing Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and Its Peers

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS: SMFKY) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Smurfit Kappa Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smurfit Kappa Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smurfit Kappa Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Smurfit Kappa Group Competitors 717 2167 1813 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Smurfit Kappa Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smurfit Kappa Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smurfit Kappa Group 4.93% 16.69% 4.77% Smurfit Kappa Group Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Volatility and Risk

Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Kappa Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smurfit Kappa Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smurfit Kappa Group $9.67 billion $471.05 million 21.97 Smurfit Kappa Group Competitors $13.08 billion $1.05 billion 18.68

Smurfit Kappa Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Smurfit Kappa Group. Smurfit Kappa Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Smurfit Kappa Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Smurfit Kappa Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group competitors beat Smurfit Kappa Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box. The company's product portfolio includes containerboards, including brown kraftliners, brown testliners, recycled flutings, semi chemical flutings, and white top kraftliners and testliners; core boards, corrugated sheet boards, folding carton sheet boards, kraft papers, preprinted liners, printing and writing papers, sack kraft papers, and solid board sheets; and standard, food, consumer, industrial, postal, protective, and retail packaging products, as well as paper bags and sacks, and point of sale displays packaging products. It also provides recovering paper and board for manufacture of packaging products, as well as offers pulp and seedlings; and packing machines, such as bag-in-box, corrugated and solid board, and folding carton machines. The company serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.