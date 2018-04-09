Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Snap-on (SNA)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) by 127.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Snap-on by 42,142.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 48.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathan J. Jones sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $125,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,810.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $334,790.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,572. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8,279.00, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $140.83 and a 12-month high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

