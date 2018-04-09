Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Share Price

Headlines about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2691304008997 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SQM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.53. 227,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,410. The stock has a market cap of $13,520.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.56 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.01%. equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.65.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

