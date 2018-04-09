Societe Generale Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.09 ($106.28).

FRA traded up €0.22 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €80.36 ($99.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,868 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($120.07).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

