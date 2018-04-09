Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) will post $131.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sodastream International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.69 million to $134.97 million. Sodastream International reported sales of $115.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sodastream International will report full year sales of $131.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $607.33 million to $622.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $660.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $672.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sodastream International.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $157.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.57 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SODA shares. BidaskClub raised Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $92.00 price target on Sodastream International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Sodastream International in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SODA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sodastream International by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,393,000 after purchasing an additional 191,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Sodastream International by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Sodastream International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 417,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sodastream International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Sodastream International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sodastream International stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.28. 218,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,509. Sodastream International has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,117.01, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, such as CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and other accessories, such as bottle cleaning materials and ice cube trays, as well as distributes Brita water filtration systems in Israel.

