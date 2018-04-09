Softcat (SCT) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at Citigroup

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from GBX 510 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($8.48) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Softcat to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($7.49) to GBX 650 ($9.19) in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

LON:SCT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 664 ($9.39). The stock had a trading volume of 325,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,057. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 332.25 ($4.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 722.93 ($10.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat Plc is an information technology (IT) reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company provides organizations with workplace, datacenter and networking, and security solutions combined with all the services required to design, implement, support and manage them, on premise or in the cloud.

