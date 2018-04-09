Solis Tek (OTCMKTS:SLTK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solis Tek (OTCMKTS:SLTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SLTK remained flat at $$1.09 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.35. Solis Tek has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.44.

Solis Tek (OTCMKTS:SLTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Solis Tek had a negative return on equity of 575.33% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. equities analysts expect that Solis Tek will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solis Tek

Solis Tek Inc, formerly Cinjet, Inc, is an importer, distributer and marketer of digital lighting equipment for the hydroponics industry. The Company provides aptitudes with its ballast, reflector and lamp products. The Company is focused on the research, design, development and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and ancillary equipment.

