Solo Oil (SOLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 2910946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Beaufort Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Solo Oil in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Shore Capital assumed coverage on Solo Oil in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a GBX 3.25 ($0.05) price target for the company.

Solo Oil Company Profile

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.175% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License located in Tanzania, East Africa; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers located in the south-east of Tanzania; and a 6.5% interest in the Horse Hill prospect in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

