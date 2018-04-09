Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Daily News Impact Score of -0.09

Headlines about Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wynn Resorts earned a coverage optimism score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the casino operator an impact score of 43.2359840801491 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

WYNN stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.38. 1,895,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,439. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $18,412.51, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 100.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $167.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $228.00 target price on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.86.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $738,899,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

