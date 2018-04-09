Snap (SNAP) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Snap earned a news sentiment score of -0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.5557185710474 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Vetr downgraded Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.25 on Monday. Snap has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17,485.22 and a PE ratio of -6.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.74 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a negative net margin of 417.61%. research analysts expect that Snap will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $351,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 63,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $1,072,357.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,696,121 shares of company stock valued at $104,018,878.

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

