Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westmoreland Coal earned a coverage optimism score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the coal producer an impact score of 43.5137027096378 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

WLB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 969,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.09, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Westmoreland Coal has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The coal producer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.30 million. analysts expect that Westmoreland Coal will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westmoreland Coal

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

