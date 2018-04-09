Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price

News stories about American International Group (NYSE:AIG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American International Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.6470092552419 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo set a $72.00 price target on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.40 to $58.28 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

American International Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.30. 4,697,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,373,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $48,372.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $67.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $146,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $122,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

