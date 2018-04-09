Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Capital Senior Living (CSU) Stock Price

Media coverage about Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capital Senior Living earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.9114463063574 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:CSU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. 58,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,284. The firm has a market cap of $324.22, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Capital Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

