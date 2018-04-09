Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NAO) Share Price

Media stories about Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 45.0272732764924 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NAO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,947. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 182.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Limited (NAO) operates platform supply vessels (PSV). The Company owns approximately eight vessels. The Company operates in the offshore support vessel market segment. The Company has approximately two vessels under construction. The Company’s vessels operate in the North Sea in both the term and spot market.

