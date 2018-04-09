Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PayPal (PYPL) Share Price

Press coverage about PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PayPal earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.0907168089965 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.19. 7,328,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,741. PayPal has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $88,643.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. PayPal had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

In other PayPal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $1,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,284,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 9,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $729,127.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,413 shares of company stock worth $17,321,428 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

