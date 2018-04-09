Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plains All American Pipeline earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.9284588031163 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $23.26. 4,340,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $16,665.23, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.73. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

