Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Qiagen (QGEN) Share Price

News headlines about Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1083899621573 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.77. 140,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,354. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.48 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on QGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

