Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stage Stores earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5735868406644 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE SSI opened at $2.75 on Monday. Stage Stores has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Stage Stores will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Stage Stores’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-stage-stores-ssi-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores mainly in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The Company’s department stores offer a range of brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates approximately 830 specialty department stores in over 40 states under the BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE nameplates and a direct-to-consumer business.

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.