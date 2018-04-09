Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Career Education (CECO) Stock Price

News articles about Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Career Education earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.3512105344131 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have weighed in on CECO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

Career Education stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $898.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 2.73. Career Education has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Career Education had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Career Education will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $543,668.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

