Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Integrated Device Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.1322450444107 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

IDTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Integrated Device Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IDTI opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3,917.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. Integrated Device Technology has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 10,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 15,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,137,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,248 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

