Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Liberty Global (LBTYK) Stock Price

Headlines about Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1411811341316 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.29. 3,333,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,616. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

