Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Myers Industries (MYE) Stock Price

News headlines about Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Myers Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7581359357212 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 99,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,871. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $713.77, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYE shares. Wells Fargo raised Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

