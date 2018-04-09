People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) Receives News Impact Score of 0.19

News articles about People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. People’s Utah Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.3840771290554 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of People’s Utah Bancorp stock remained flat at $$31.90 on Monday. 26,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,212. People’s Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $594.48, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.39 million. People’s Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.46%. sell-side analysts predict that People’s Utah Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of People’s Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of People’s Utah Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of People’s Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $51,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,497.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of People’s Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $63,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,907 shares of company stock valued at $786,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.21% of the company’s stock.

People’s Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

