Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Share Price

Media coverage about SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SS&C Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.4213877816162 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $48.41. 2,306,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,682. The company has a market capitalization of $11,312.56, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.44 million. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $994,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

