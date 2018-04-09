Tejon Ranch (TRC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Headlines about Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tejon Ranch earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate development and agribusiness company an impact score of 46.1673457805597 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. 76,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,451. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate-Commercial/Industrial; Real Estate-Resort/Residential; Mineral Resources; Farming Operations, and Ranch Operations. Its Real Estate-Commercial/Industrial segment is engaged in building, land lease activities, and land and building sales.

